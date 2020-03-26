Over 65 Doctors, Medical Professionals And Scientists Call For Government To Use Hydroxychloroquine To Fight Coronavirus

Over 65 doctors, medical professionals and scientists joined New Jersey State Senator Joe Pennacchio in calling for local governments and the federal government to implement the use of Hydroxychloroquine to fight the coronavirus, COVID-19. Pennachio wrote over the weekend, “Federal and State agencies should prepare themselves for real time evaluation of HCQ and have in place a protocol for its manufacturing and distribution.”

The medical professionals responded after a French peer reviewed-study by infectious disease specialist Dr. Didier Raoult was published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents that showed 40 patients suffering from COVID-19 who had positive results after using Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Gregory Rigano, an attorney, appeared on Fox News last week, where he claimed of Raoult’s study:

And I’m here to report that as of this morning, about 5:00 this morning, a well-controlled peer-reviewed study carried out by the most eminent infectious disease specialist in the world—Didier Raoult, MD, PhD—out of the south of France, in which he enrolled 40 patients, again, a well-controlled peer review study, that showed a 100 percent cure rate against coronavirus.

The medical professionals noted, “The French study also showed a significant decrease in ‘viral shedding,’ from patients treated with HCQ. The lower the shedding, the less likelihood that the virus can be communicated to other individuals.” – READ MORE

