Over 600 assaults on Border Patrol agents so far in FY2019

U.S. Border Patrol Agents were assaulted by immigrants illegally crossing the border on hundreds of occasions so far in fiscal year 2019, following a troubling trend in recent years that’s compelling officials to speak out.

“It’s unacceptable,” Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost told CBS 4.

“Since the beginning of the year, more and more of our agents are getting assaulted,” Border Patrol agent and union vice president Chris Cabrera said.

“We do see it a lot, our guys get assaulted quite a bit, from punching them, a full on fist fight, pushing on them, spitting on them, it happens quite a bit,” Cabrera said. “It’s something we train for, we continue to train for, we’re always training for something like that, so we can go home to our families at the end of the night.”

So far in fiscal year 2019, Border Patrol agents have reported more than 600 assaults, a number that's roughly in line with the 794 assaults agents reported in all of 2018. The year prior, it was 844.