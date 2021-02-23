Over 60 Pro-Life Leaders Call On Senate To Reject Biden Nominee Becerra Over ‘Radical Abortion Views’

Over 60 pro-life leaders are calling on the United States Senate to reject President Joe Biden’s choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a letter led by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, leaders highlighted the California attorney general’s progressive abortion record and urged the Senate to reject Becerra’s nomination. The letter is dated February 18 but was sent Monday.

“Mr. Becerra is an enemy to every pro-life policy and law and has demonstrated complete disregard for the religious and moral convictions of those opposed to the brutal act of abortion,” the letter said, warning that Becerra’s confirmation would be “divisive and a step in the wrong direction.”

“We understand that the president needs to assemble a cabinet; however, Mr. Becerra has proven himself to be an enemy of the health of women and the unborn,” the letter continued. “He cannot be entrusted with our national health programs and policies and is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.”

Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for HHS, is an unqualified radical who enforced California’s disastrous lockdowns. Any Senator supporting him will pay a price with voters. Watch my ad running against Dem Senators up in ’22. pic.twitter.com/23GfnbiAU5 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 22, 2021

The letter is signed by leaders from Live Action, Americans United for Life, Students for Life, the March for Life, and many more pro-life groups.

“Xavier Becerra has been portrayed as moderate, but he is infamous among pro-lifers for his decades-long record as a vocal pro-abortion advocate,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “In Congress and as attorney general of California, Becerra not only joined pro-abortion efforts – he led them. President Biden could not have picked a more eager pro-abortion activist to head HHS and we urge senators to reject his nomination.”

Becerra’s confirmation hearings will begin Tuesday.

SBA List also joined a conservative coalition, led by Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action for America and Americans for Public Trust, highlighting progressive “dark money” groups like Arabella Advisors. Arabella Advisors poured millions of dollars into Biden’s 2020 campaign, according to Capital Research Center. The campaign also targets Becerra and Vanita Gupta, Biden’s pick for associate attorney general.