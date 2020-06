More than 40 people were shot, six fatally, on Monday June 23, 2020, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting victims at 41, six of whom succumbed to their wounds.

NBC Chicago reports that the last of the fatal shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Monday when “three women were shot, two fatally, in an apparent domestic-related shooting in Gresham on the South Side.” – READ MORE

