Over 30 Shot, 10 Killed, as Violence Surges in de Blasio’s NYC

Over 30 people were shot, with ten killed, over the weekend as violence continues to surge in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

One of the fatal shooting victims was a 16-year-old boy who sustained a bullet wound to the head “in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn” on Sunday, Fox 5 reported.

The 16-year-old was one of seven people who were shot and killed on Sunday alone.

De Blasio reacted to the 16-year-old’s death saying, “This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of these boys. No parent should ever have to bury a child,” NBC 4 New York reported.

A “Stop the Violence” march occurred in Brooklyn the day before the seven fatalies occurred. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --