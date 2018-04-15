Over 25% of Facebook ‘Competition’ Actually Owned by Zuckerberg

One area of interest to several lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, involves competition. The South Carolina Republican spent much of his time on Monday questioning Zuckerberg on that issue.

“Let me put it this way,” Graham said. “If I buy a Ford and it doesn’t work well and I don’t like it, I can buy a Chevy. If I’m upset with Facebook, what’s the equivalent product that I can go sign up for?”

Zuckerberg ultimately asserted that “the average American uses eight different apps to communicate with their friends and stay in touch with people, ranging from text to email.”

As Tech Crunch reported, Facebook has a corporate reputation for obtaining smaller companies within the social media sphere, which means the tech giant actually owns a significant number of the firms Zuckerberg cited this week as competitors.

Facebook’s footprint in the mobile app market includes three entries on the list of top 10 iOS apps in the United States. In fact, both Instagram and Messenger are more popular than Facebook’s primary app.

WhatsApp, another popular app within the top 20, is also owned by Facebook.

Since app downloads in general are dominated by games, Tech Crunch further narrowed the focus to just social networking apps. In that search, Facebook owned each of the top three apps. – READ MORE

