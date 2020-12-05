Over 20 Illegal Immigrants Found In A Utility Van In Apparent Smuggling Attempt In Arizona

Over 2o illegal immigrants were found crammed into a van by Customs and Border Protection agents during an apparent smuggling attempt in Arizona on Monday, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials stopped a utility van to conduct an immigration inspection near the Sasabe Port of Entry and found 23 illegal immigrants crammed in the vehicle, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A U.S. citizen was driving the vehicle, and all passengers were found to be illegally present in the U.S.

“As they approached the driver’s side, they could see the van was packed with a multitude of people,” CBP said in a press release.

None of those being smuggled in the van were wearing masks or seatbelts, according to CBP. Those found illegally present in the U.S. face immigration violation charges.

The driver faces federal human smuggling charges, according to CBP. It is unclear whether the driver or any of the illegal immigrants were arrested or detained.

“All people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are verified,” according to CBP.

The Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.