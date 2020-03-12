Over 1,000 People Cured of Coronavirus in Italy

The number of people in Italy cured of COVID-19 passed the 1,000-mark on Tuesday evening as the country ended its first day of lockdown.

The latest data reported by Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore show that 8,514 people are currently infected with coronavirus in Italy, while 631 have died from the disease and 1,004 who were infected have since recovered. Some 10,149 are reported to have been infected in the country in all.

On Tuesday, the number of current cases of contagion in Italy grew by only 529, as opposed to the growth of 1,598 cases on Monday, the largest decrease since officials began monitoring the disease.

Among other encouraging news, there has not been a single case of the virus among children in Italy, with no one under the age of 18 coming down with COVID-19. – READ MORE

