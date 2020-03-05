Over 1.8 Million Republican Texans Voted for Donald Trump in Unopposed Presidential Primary

President Donald Trump did not face a serious Republican challenger in Texas, but he still earned nearly two million votes in the state for his re-election.

Trump received 1,871,515 total votes in the Texas Republican primary on Tuesday, with 99.5 percent of the vote reporting.

That’s more than the top four remaining Democrats combined, as currently former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren have earned a total of 1.7 million votes in Texas, with 91.3 percent of the vote reporting, although the Democrat votes are still being counted.

Trump received the most votes ever for an incumbent president running in Texas. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --