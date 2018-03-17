True Pundit

OUTRAGEOUS: Teacher Placed On Leave For Questioning Gun Control Walkout (VIDEO)

A history teacher at a California high school who dared to question her school’s participating in the hyper-political pro-gun control National School Walkout has been placed on leave.

Julianne Benzel said she opened up a discussion in her classroom about the politics of the protest and was subsequently told to stay home on Wednesday because the administration disagreed with her views.

“We had a dialogue in class about it in Thursday and Friday. And today I received the call. So I am aghast,” Benzel told CBS13.

The Rocklin High School teacher highlighted the obvious doubled standard from the administration concerning the walkout. Benzel explained that if the school supports a walkout for gun control, they must support walkouts for nearly all other issues, too. – READ MORE

