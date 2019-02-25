Outrageous: Ole Miss Basketball Players Take a Knee Ahead of Their Game

Action Documented By Photo Taken During The Anthem



Several college athletes in Mississippi took a knee on Saturday as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played ahead of their basketball game.

The symbolic action by members of the men’s Ole Miss team came in response to a Confederacy rally unfolding near their arena, according to the Associated Press.

The team was facing off against Georgia.

And as the squad lined up near the foul line for the national anthem, six players knelt down, as documented by a photo of the action.