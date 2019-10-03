‘Outrageous’: Acting Border Patrol Chief Slams Chicago Police for ‘Politically Driven’ Sanctuary Policy

Acting Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Chief Mark Morgan is blasting a policy by the Chicago Police Department (CPD) as “outrageous.”

In Chicago, which is a sanctuary city, CPD officers are being instructed not to assist with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in arrests of migrants, until the supervisor arrives, according to a memo obtained by Fox News.

The memo reads, “… if the request is to assist with an immigration arrest or detention, CPD personnel will leave the scene as directed by the CPD supervisor.”

In response, the DHS wrote in a statement:

“The Department of Homeland Security is deeply concerned with the dangerous anti-law enforcement direction given by the leadership of the Chicago Police Department failing to support fellow law enforcement officers upon request for assistance not only places our heroic police officers in greater danger but keeps criminals on the streets and makes all of our communities less safe, specifically the great City of Chicago.”

“I can tell you I’m a lot more than concerned about this politically-driven policy,” Morgan said during Monday’s interview on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE