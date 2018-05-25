Politics TV
‘Outrageous Abuse of Our Intelligence Agencies’: Ingraham Blasts Clapper for Trump Spy ‘Lie’ (VIDEO)
In her Angle commentary, Laura Ingraham ripped Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for purportedly lying about surveilling members of the Trump presidential campaign.
Ingraham said a key exchange involving Clapper occurred in 2013 under oath before Congress.
Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden asked Clapper if his agency collected or retained information of private citizens, to which Clapper answered in the negative. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In her Angle commentary, Laura Ingraham ripped Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for purportedly lying about surveilling members of the Trump presidential campaign.
Fox News Insider