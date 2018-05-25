True Pundit

‘Outrageous Abuse of Our Intelligence Agencies’: Ingraham Blasts Clapper for Trump Spy ‘Lie’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
In her Angle commentary, Laura Ingraham ripped Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for purportedly lying about surveilling members of the Trump presidential campaign.

Ingraham said a key exchange involving Clapper occurred in 2013 under oath before Congress.

Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden asked Clapper if his agency collected or retained information of private citizens, to which Clapper answered in the negative. – READ MORE

In her Angle commentary, Laura Ingraham ripped Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for purportedly lying about surveilling members of the Trump presidential campaign.

