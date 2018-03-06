Outrage After ‘Will & Grace’ Jokes That John McCain And Lindsey Graham Have ‘Sexual Tension’

In the show on Thursday, Eric McCormack’s character, Will, and Megan Mullaly’s Karen are seen looking at a computer screen to spy on Karen’s household staff. Will says two employees are sharing a “smoldering look.”

“I think they’re in love. That’s sexual tension. It’s the same look Lindsey Graham gives John McCain,” Will said.

Sen. McCain is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer. McCain has been pals with Graham, both Republicans, for years and, yes, their paldom has been called a “bromance” once or twice.

Several media watchdogs ripped NBC for the tasteless joke.

“It’s quite remarkable that Hollywood lectures the rest of the country to be more tolerant, yet they continue to make bigoted jokes at the expense of conservatives,” Mediaite columnist Joseph Wulfsohn told Fox News. He also criticized the rebooted show as an “unfunny, overly-political parody of itself.” – READ MORE

