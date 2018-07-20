Outrage Erupts After TEDx Speaker Says Pedophilia Is An Unchangeable Orientation (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Controversy erupted recently over a TEDx talk featuring a German medical student who exclaimed that “pedophilia is an unchangeable sexual orientation, just like … heterosexuality.”

The student, Mirjam Heine, gave the talk at the University of Würtzberg in Germany this past May under the title “Why our perception of pedophilia has to change.” During her talk, Heine said that people need to recognize that pedophilia is a natural force.

“Anyone could be born a pedophile,” she told the audience, citing it as just an “unchangeable sexual orientation just like, for example, heterosexuality.”- READ MORE

 

