Outrage: Biden’s Border Patrol Is Not COVID-Testing Immigrants Swarming and Overwhelming the Border

When Joe Biden signaled his open-borders plan, it triggered human traffickers south of the border to start teeing up swarms of people to storm the U.S. and flood the already COVID-pandemic-slammed U.S. labor market. But now we learn that the Biden administration has not been COVID testing the illegal immigrants swarming the border before they’re released into the interior of the U.S.

Joe Biden knew this before he opened the borders. He gobsmackingly asserted that the U.S. “didn’t have a COVID vaccine” and claimed the pandemic was so severe he had to spend nearly $2 trillion to fight it.

The Washington Examiner reports that the Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security are not COVID-testing the illegal aliens and their children. Why? Even if they did test positive, “they cannot return children and some families.” Adults can be deported, but not people with children.

The Border Patrol is not allowed to quarantine illegal aliens with the virus. The Examiner reports that they’re urged to turn them over to “local health systems.”

The Border Patrol cannot legally force anyone in custody who is suspected of having the virus to stay in custody for a 14-day quarantine period. Instead, agents have been instructed to refer migrants suspected of being coronavirus-positive to “local health systems,” which CBP noted “could be any local health authority, hospital, health facility, etc. depending on the area.”

A 2019 Border Patrol survey revealed that children are bought, sold, or rented to be part of fake “family units” – a ticket to the U.S. – READ MORE

