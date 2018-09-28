    True Pundit

    Outrage As California Just Rewrote the 2nd Amendment: No One Under 21 Can Buy a Gun for Protection

    Most people under 21 won’t be able to buy guns in California starting next year under a law Gov. Jerry Brown announced signing Friday.

    It will prevent people under 21 from buying rifles and other types of guns. State law already bans people under 21 from buying handguns.

    The new law exempts law enforcement, members of the military and people with hunting licenses from the restriction.

    It was one of dozens of bills Brown took action on.

    Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino pointed to the shooting at a Florida high school earlier this year that killed 17 people as the reason for his bill banning gun sales and transfers to people under 21. READ MORE:

