Outgoing Syria Envoy Boasts He Hid True Troop Levels & Stymied Trump Withdrawal Efforts

Among the first of top officials to exit their posts even as votes were being counted last week was Ambassador James Jeffrey, who had been appointed by President Trump as special representative for Syria Engagement and special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State since August 2018.

The 74-year old career diplomat took over the post after the resignation of Brett McGurk. Jeffrey has in the past been criticized as being too pro-Turkish and is seen as a Syria hawk, being among past foremost voices desiring regime change in Syria. Pro-Kurdish lobbying groups further see him as too much in Erdogan’s pocket. He’s also a Bush-era holdover, having been in a lead role among Bush’s neocon cabinet.

Jeffrey announced his retirement last Saturday and is already openly boasting about he hid the true numbers of US troops inside Syria from the White House.

He further described in a fresh interview with Defense One that when in December 2018 President Trump ordered a full and immediate Syria withdrawal, he and his team successfully stymied the efforts to get the US military out of Syria. – READ MORE

