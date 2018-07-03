Outgoing ICE Chief Goes on Record About Trump in Interview the Left Will Despise

Think that protests against the president’s “zero-tolerance” illegal immigration policy have cowed outgoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Thomas Homan? Think again.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Homan said he wants the president to do even more to crack down on illegal immigration into this country.

Homan retired Saturday from the post of ICE acting director, which means he had nothing to lose by telling the truth. And the truth as he sees it is something the left will despise.

“I’d like to see the president work with Congress to get rid of sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities are a danger to the American people,” he said.

“I would like President Trump to work with Congress to get our needed resources. We need money to do our job,” Homan said.

“The president has tried. He talked about giving us 10,000 more officers. We haven’t seen that happen yet because Congress hasn’t funded it.”

“I’ve worked for six presidents. I started with Ronald Reagan … No one has done more for border (safety), public safety, and law enforcement than President Trump.”

“It’s insulting that a member of Congress would say ‘abolish ICE’ when we’re enforcing the laws that Congress enacted. They give us a set of laws that we’re supposed to enforce and they give me the money to do it, then say ‘abolish ICE,’” Homan said.

“I’ll be handing my badge and gun in. It’s going to be tough. It’s a life-changing moment for me. I’ve known this place — I’ve known these people longer than I’ve known my wife and children,” he said.

“My dad was a cop, grandfather a cop. I’m lucky cause when I was a little boy, 8-9 years old, I wanted to be a cop. I lived my dream.” – READ MORE

