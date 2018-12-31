Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly contradicts Trump in exit interview: ‘To be honest, it’s not a wall’

White House chief of staff John Kelly, who is set to leave the Trump administration within days, flatly asserted in remarks published Sunday that the president’s proposed border project “is not a wall” and that all plans for a concrete wall were abandoned long ago — directly contradicting the White House’s repeated claims.

In a series of Twitter posts earlier this month, Trump insisted that “we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it.” But Kelly’s comments were seemingly at odds with the president’s tweet on Friday calling for “money to finish the Wall,” as well as his promises during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

The relationship between Trump and Kelly has reportedly deteriorated in recent months. Trump announced in early December that the retired four-star Marine general would soon “move on” despite previously suggesting he would remain in the post through 2020.

“To be honest, it’s not a wall,” Kelly said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “The president still says ‘wall’ — oftentimes frankly he’ll say ‘barrier’ or ‘fencing,’ now he’s tended toward steel slats. But we left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration, when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it.”

