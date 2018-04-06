Outdoor Retailer Gets Huge News After Telling Gun Grabbers to Get Lost

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a new CEO, and he was very frank about the company’s plans when it comes to firearm sales.

“We continue to support the legal sale of firearms under the Second Amendment,” Jon Barker said during a March 28 conference call to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings report.

Guns, ammunition, and other hunting and shooting items account for nearly half of the company’s overall sales. And those sales improved in a quarter when some of the company’s largest competitors scaled back gun and ammunition sales.

“That’s having an impact on our business,” Barker said of his competitors’ new policies. “We’re off to a strong start to the year … It’s bringing more people into the stores. We’re seeing good traffic.”

Barker said firearm sales were up 3.2 percent on a same-store basis from the same period a year ago “as we continue to gain market share in the states where we serve.”

Baker also noted the company’s online sales have also increased. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1