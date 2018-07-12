Entertainment Security
OUT ON BAIL: Cops Swarm Bill Cosby’s Birthday Bash at Swanky Mansion
Bill Cosby’s neighborhood filled up with cops on the same day the comedian turned 81.
Law enforcement sources tell us officers in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania received a call Thursday for loud music on Cosby’s street. We’re told about 4 units responded … a couple in front of Cosby’s home and some went around back.
A witness tells us loud jazz music could be heard coming from Bill’s property — likely from a birthday party — but once officers arrived, everything quieted down.
No mention of who was partying with Cosby.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
TMZ