True Pundit

Entertainment Security

OUT ON BAIL: Cops Swarm Bill Cosby’s Birthday Bash at Swanky Mansion

Posted on by
Share:

Bill Cosby’s neighborhood filled up with cops on the same day the comedian turned 81.

Law enforcement sources tell us officers in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania received a call Thursday for loud music on Cosby’s street. We’re told about 4 units responded … a couple in front of Cosby’s home and some went around back.

A witness tells us loud jazz music could be heard coming from Bill’s property — likely from a birthday party — but once officers arrived, everything quieted down.

No mention of who was partying with Cosby.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Cops Swarm Bill Cosby's Pennsylvania Mansion on Comedian's 81st Birthday
Cops Swarm Bill Cosby's Pennsylvania Mansion on Comedian's 81st Birthday

Bill Cosby's neighborhood gets a visit from police on his birthday.

TMZ TMZ
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: