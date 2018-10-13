‘OUR ATTACK IS MERELY THE BEGINNING’: Antifa Vandalizes NYC GOP Headquarters, Warns Of More Violence

On Friday, The Daily Caller’s Kerry Picket reported that the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan, which houses the Manhattan Republican Party and the New York City regional office of the New York Republican Party, was vandalized, including broken windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols. The criminal group that did the damage also left a note:

While these atrocities persist unabated the Metropolitan Republican Club chose to invite a hipster fascist clown to dance for them, content to revel in their treachery against humanity. The Republican Party joined by their spineless partners in crime, the Democrats institute a policy of domestic and foreign terror felt the world over.

Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize. Those of good conscience and clear mind know this state of oppression cannot remain. The US fascist political system is one of the most savage institutions in history and we will combat it relentlessly until all are free of American barbarism.– READ MORE