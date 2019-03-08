OUCH: Two More Billboards Pop Up In NYC Ripping ‘The Boss’ Ocasio-Cortez

Two more billboards ripping into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have popped up in New York City.

The billboards hanging on the side of a skyscraper in Times Square, first reported by Reuters, poke fun at the socialist for her widely-criticized Green New Deal and her recent comments applauding herself for her effort, labeling herself “the boss.”

“Hey AOC, you’re the ‘boss’?” one of the billboards reads.“WE DON’T THINK SO. The American PEOPLE are the boss,” the other says. It also publicizes a link to TheGreenRawDeal.com, which is critical of the freshman rep’s Green New Deal.

The billboards were funded by the nonpartisan pro-jobs organization Job Creators Network, which was founded by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

The group chose to highlight Ocasio-Cortez’s comments earlier this month regarding the Green New Deal. The freshman congresswoman dismissed criticisms and cheered her own efforts, declaring herself “the boss” for “trying.”

"I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it's creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried," she said. "Because no one else has even tried. So people are like, 'Oh it's unrealistic. Oh it's vague. Oh it doesn't address this little minute thing,'" she added. "And I'm like, 'You try. You do it. Cuz you're not. Cuz you're not. So, until you do it, I'm the boss.' How about that?"