Otto Warmbier’s parents sue North Korea for torturing, murdering their son

The parents of Otto Warmbier are suing North Korea for torturing their son, which ultimately led to his death.

Cindy and Fred Warmbier filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. The complaint alleges North Korea detained Otto and “forced him to falsely ‘confess’ to an act of subversion on behalf of the United States government.”

The filing also states the communist nation “tortured him, kept him in detention for a year and a half without allowing him to communicate with his family, and returned him to them in a non-responsive state and brain dead.”

Otto, 22, was held captive by North Korea for more than 17 months for allegedly trying to take a sign from a hotel he visited with a tour group. He was medically evacuated from the country June 13, 2017, and died six days later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fred Warmbier told “Fox & Friends” in September that when they first saw their son upon his arrival home, he “had a shaved head, he had a feeding tube coming out of his nose, he was staring blankly into space, jerking violently.” – READ MORE

