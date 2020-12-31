Ossoff Refuses To Disclose Murky Deals With Qatar, China As Georgia Runoff Election Nears

Georgi Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has come under fire for refusing to disclose details about his personal finances and investments, including media deals he made with state-owned news outlets in Qatar and China.

The 33-year-old trust fund Democrat is facing GOP Sen. David Perdue in one of two crucial Peach State races which will decide whether Democrats control the upper chamber of Congress, as the New York Post reports.

On the campaign trail, Ossoff touts himself as a crusader against corruption who has produced hard-hitting documentaries on fraud in countries like Ghana through his production company, Insight: The World Investigates. But the Atlanta-born former congressional aide has refused to be transparent about his own personal finances. Ossoff has been silent on the $250,000 loan he made to the company when he became CEO at age 26 in 2013, or the undisclosed donation he made when he became majority owner, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Questions have also arisen over how much money the Democratic darling has accepted from China and Qatar after he brokered deals with a Hong Kong news agency and Qatar-backed Al Jazeera to air two of his films on the Islamic State. –New York Post

Ossoff says it’s no big deal because his films were sold to Al Jazeera English, not the Arabic version – both of which are still owned and controlled by Qatar. He also says that he ‘only’ received $1,000 in broadcast rights from a Hong Kong company which Perdue says is “a Communist Chinese news agency.” – READ MORE

