Ossoff: It’s Not a Sign of Privilege to Run for Senate Despite Losing House Race

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff doesn’t think that going from losing his special House election race to running for Senate reflects his “privilege,” he told the New York Times.

Ossoff, a 32-year-old who has never held elected office, said he felt he could turn out black voters in the state with the same effectiveness as Stacey Abrams, a black woman who lost last year’s governor’s race but earned more statewide votes than any Democrat in Georgia history. Ossoff is one of four Democrats so far seeking the nomination to challenge Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.) in 2020.

“It’s not about the identity of the candidate,” said Ossoff, who is white. “It’s about the quality of the effort, the earnestness of the message, the execution of the campaign, the willingness to reach out to every single neighborhood in this state.”

(…)

“I’m sorry, but I don’t know if that answers the question,” Herndon replied. “I’m saying: Do you think it’s a sign of privilege that you lost that race in 2017, but are now in a better position to run again?”

“No, it speaks to the extraordinary movement that we built here in Georgia in 2017,” Ossoff said. “I’m competitive in this Senate race because I have the capacity to inspire and mobilize a grass-roots army of supporters, and because I have demonstrated the ability to withstand significant pressure in the harsh glare of the national spotlight.” – READ MORE