Orwell’s 1984 Is Prophetic: How Leftists Are Already Trying To Erase President Trump & Change History

I’m literally sickened by the actions of some in the main stream media, leftists and their minions in the education system that are seeking to rewrite history and ostracize anyone that supported President Donald Trump. Regardless of where anyone stands politically, everyone should oppose these un-American tactics and disinformation war against the Commander-in- Chief.

The media, however, along with the help of powerful tech giants, are doing everything in their power to control the narrative of the Trump administration and by doing so change the history of our nation.

Sharyl Attkinson’s book Slanted: How the media taught us to love censorship and hate journalism, lays it out perfectly. She, like others who are concerned about censorship and the media’s devolving role in our Republic, compared the situation to George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984. She describes the protagonist in Orwell’s book, Winston Smith, whose job is to edit history for the Ministry of Truth. Of course, Orwell naturally was describing a society that was rewriting history with lies and a world where Big Brother was watching everyone.

It is essentially happening to our country now, but not by the dystopian government described by Orwell but by a complex network of ideologists that are now in control of some of the most essential industries to America’s freedom.

Look at this headline from Yahoo. It is the first headline from the publication’s Friday story revealing Donald Trump Jr’s diagnosis with COVID-19: Former reality TV show host’s son tests positive for COVID-19, by Patrick Gomez.

What an insult to the American people and to President Trump. Yes, he is still the president of the United States. What was the point of this headline and others like this but to slowly rewrite history and to erase this President and the administration’s achievements.- READ MORE

