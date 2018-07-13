O’Rourke’s Senate bid raises whopping $10.4M in second fundraising quarter

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) has reportedly raised more than $10.4 million over the past three months, placing him second among the top fundraisers this election season.

O’Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), told his followers in a video posted to Twitter that his campaign raised the enormous sum with 215,714 individual contributions.

The average donation was $33 over the past three months, he said.

“In the last three months, all of us together, without PACs [political action committees] or corporations, or special interests, have raised more than $10.4 million,” O’Rourke said. “That comes from 215,714 individual contributors, most of them from Texas, giving 15, 25, 50 bucks at a time.”

O’Rourke’s campaign already boasted massive fundraising, but the latest haul brings his cash-on-hand to $14 million, the Texas Tribune reported.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1