O’Rourke Supports Abortion on Day Before Birth (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Monday night expressed his support for third trimester abortions, specifically the day before birth.

O’Rourke was speaking at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” candidate series when he was asked about abortion by a pro-life audience member.

“Someone asked you specifically, specifically about third trimester abortions, and you said that’s a decision left up to the mother,” the attendee asked. “So, my question is this: I was born September 8th, 1989, and I want to know if you think on September 7th, 1989, my life had no value?”

"Of course I don't think that," O'Rourke said, "and, of course, I'm glad that you're here." He then shifted his response by repeating his previous talking points about the woman having the right to choose whether to have an abortion even if it's a day before she is expected to give birth.