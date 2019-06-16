O’Rourke Says Congress Should Impeach Trump Even If Americans Don’t Want It, Claims Politicians Know Better

During an interview on “State of the Union,” O’Rourke told host Jake Tapper that he believes elected officials know better than the American people when it comes to impeaching Trump.

“If we rely on polls and what is immediately popular, then why do we need people in elected positions of public trust? Your main responsibility as a member of the House is to do what is best for this country. And in given the fact that our democracy is under attack unlike any time in the last 243 years, it’s essential that you do your job. Now, that might not be popular and might not be easy. But it is the only way that we’re going to get to the truth, it is the only way we’re going to save and restore this democracy and it is the only way we’re going to prevent these kinds of attacks going forward.”

O’Rourke claimed that President Trump’s willingness to hypothetically take opposition research from foreign governments is an example of why Congress must ignore the will of the American people to impeach the president.

“I think the president’s admission this week that he would take help from a foreign government going forward is all you need to know about the importance of impeachment and that impeachment beginning now.”

While it is clear that O'Rourke doesn't respect impeachment polls, he also probably isn't a fan of presidential polls, either. He is currently polling between 1 and 3% in several recent polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.