O’Rourke raises more than $70M in Texas Senate bid

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) has raised more than $70 million in his bid challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The rising Democratic star’s latest campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission showed that he raised almost $8.5 million in the first 17 days of October, which brought his net contributions since January 2017 to about $70.3 million.

O’Rourke spent $21 million during the first half of October and still had $10.3 million on hand.

The $70 million he’s raised far outpaces the sum Cruz has brought in.

Cruz has raised about $30 million since early 2017, when O’Rourke entered the race, according to Dallas Morning News. The newspaper notes that Cruz has raised about $40.5 million when dating his fundraising back to 2012, which is when he won his seat. – READ MORE