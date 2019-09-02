O’Rourke Pushes for Mandatory Gun Buyback Legislation (VIDEO)

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate, told CNN on Sunday that he supports stronger gun laws including a mandatory gun buyback.

“We are going to speak as strongly and as defiantly as we can but we are also going to take action,” O’Rourke said. “Universal background checks, red flag laws, and ending the sales of weapons of war and buying those AK-47s and AR-15s back so they cannot be used against our fellow Americans.”

O’Rourke responded to a Saturday shooting that left 7 people dead and 21 people injured in Odessa and Midland Texas. This is the second mass shooting in Texas in less than a month. Texas troopers stopped a driver, described as a white male in his 30s. The man took a rifle and shot out his window. He proceeded to engage in a shooting rampage as he fired randomly at people and motorists. The gunman was shot and killed by police. – READ MORE