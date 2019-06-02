O’Rourke: Our Immigration System Can Handle More Migrants (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke argued America’s immigration system can handle more migrants during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Host Chuck Todd asked O’Rourke if he had any sympathy towards the current administration which says the system is being overwhelmed.

"My empathy and my sympathy is with the families who have had to flee the deadliest countries on the face of the planet, who are met with the greatest cruelty and inhumanity in this country's history. We have the capacity to be able to take care of those families," O'Rourke said.


