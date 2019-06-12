O’Rourke Doomed Historic Immigrant Neighborhood

Some El Paso residents are upset with former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke for a decade-old vote in favor of a redevelopment plan that laid the groundwork for a historic migrant neighborhood in the city to be leveled.

O’Rourke supported a redevelopment plan that called for an arena to be built in the “heavily immigrant” Duranguito neighborhood, the Texas Tribune reports. The plan, which O’Rourke backed in 2006, was supported by wealthy landowners and developers, some of whom gave him financial support. O’Rourke’s father-in-law, Bill Sanders, a multi-millionaire real-estate mogul, also supported the project.

Although much of the plan was scaled back, more than three dozen residents of Duranguito were pressured to leave the neighborhood.

Antonia Morales, a Mexican immigrant and one of the last remaining residents in the neighborhood, had sharp words for O’Rourke.

"He says he speaks Spanish and is for the people and for Hispanics," Morales said. "But he needs to start treating everyone the same, since he's always siding with millionaires and leaving us, the poor, stuck with the bill."


