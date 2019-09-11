O’Rourke Claims Living Near Your Job Is a ‘Luxury’ for the Rich, Says He’ll Change Housing Policy

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rouke (D-Texas) claimed that living next to one’s workplace was a “luxury” reserved for the wealthy.

O’Rourke — who lost a Senate bid in Texas to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the 2018 midterm elections — made the claim in a tweet published Monday, where he also claimed that it was a person’s “right” to live near their job.

“Living close to work shouldn’t be a luxury for the rich,” the former congressman wrote. “It’s a right for everyone.”

O’Rourke — whose father-in-law is worth a conservative estimate of $500 million, according to Forbes — also included a video where he spoke to a crowd of people in which he said that the wealthy would be “forced” to live next to the economically disadvantaged.

"Here's a tough thing to talk about, though we must," said the millionaire congressman to scattered applause. "Rich people are going to have to allow — or be forced to allow — lower-income people to live near them, which is what we fail to do in this country right now."