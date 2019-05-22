O’Rourke Claims Impeachment Is a ‘Last Resort,’ Then Calls on Congress to Begin Process Anyway

Despite claiming that impeachment is a “last resort,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) called on Congress to begin the process to remove President Donald Trumpfrom office.

O’Rourke — who is one of the 23 Democrats running for president in 2020 — called on Congress to begin the impeachment process of the president during his CNN town hall event Tuesday night. The former congressman claimed Attorney General William Barr‘s no-show before Congress and the findings of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller are justifications for impeachment.

He claimed impeachment may be the only way to “find out what happened to this great democracy in 2016.” – READ MORE