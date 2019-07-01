O’Rourke Claims He May Not Have to Work With the GOP as President Because Dems Will Win at All Levels in 2020

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) seems to think that Democrats will have a lock on the House, Senate, and Oval Office after the 2020 elections.

O’Rourke explained his optimism during a Sunday morning interview on “Face the Nation” after host Margaret Brennan claimed the former congressman would struggle to pass his ideal immigration plan with Republicans running the Senate.

Brennan: You’ll be reliant on bending Republicans to your will on that. O’Rourke: Well, I’m not so sure that I’m willing to concede that point. There are a lot of great candidates running for congressional seats and U.S. Senate seats across this country. I’m confident that 2020 is going to produce a significant change, not just in the White House, but in both houses of Congress. I think that Democratic majority on immigration, on healthcare, on a more inclusive economy, on confronting the challenge of climate before it’s too late is going to be able to show success for the American people at this defining moment of truth.

While O'Rourke may not be willing to "conceded" that Republicans are likely to keep the Senate, he may want to take a look at some of the projections for the 34 Senate seats up in 2020.