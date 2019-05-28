O’Rourke Apologizes to Staff for Being ‘Giant A**hole’

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke thanked his campaign staff for putting up with him, even when he could be a “giant asshole.”

In a clip released Tuesday by the Daily Beast from an upcoming documentary, the candidate gathers his Senate campaign team on election night in November 2018.

The then-congressman from Texas’s 16th Congressional District had hoped to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas). His race, historically close, broke in Cruz’s favor.

On election night, facing thousands of supporters and preparing to concede the election, O’Rourke gathered his wife and senior campaign staff in a hallway huddle.

He thanked the group for “never allow my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen.”

"I know I was a giant asshole to be around sometimes," he said as the camera showed his staff members. No one interrupted to suggest otherwise.