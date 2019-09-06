O’Rourke and McCain Spar Over Mandatory Gun Buyback: ‘I’m Not Living Without Guns’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke are trading jabs over the presidential contender’s mandatory gun buyback policy.

While 2020 Democrats are split on where they stand on banning assault weapons, among other gun control ideas, O’Rourke has made it clear he supports a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons.

The former Texas representative blasted McCain for claiming that in the aftermath of the shooting in Odesa, Texas, that there will be “a lot of violence” if the discussion of gun confiscation continues.

McCain said during a segment of “The View,” “I’m not living without guns; it’s just that simple.”

O’Rourke, however, told the Daily Beast that McCain’s remark was “not helpful.” – READ MORE