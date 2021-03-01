‘Orlando Is Awesome, It’s Not As Nice As Cancun,’ Ted Cruz Says At CPAC

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said although “Orlando is awesome, it’s not as nice as Cancun” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to video footage from Friday.

“God bless CPAC. I gotta say Orlando is awesome. It’s not as Cancun, but it’s nice,” Cruz said, producing laughter, applause and cheers during a video Vox Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.

Cruz and his family flew to Cancun, Mexico while Texas dealt with a winter storm, where millions lost power. The Texas senator said he visited Cancun after his daughters asked to go with friends since school was canceled that week, according to a statement MSNBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard tweeted.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses,” Cruz’s statement said in Hillyard’s tweet. “Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too.”

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said, Hillyard tweeted.

Cruz said he and his staff were “in constant communication with state and local leaders” to find out what occurred in the state, according to Hillyard’s tweet

“We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe,” Cruz’s statement said, Hillyard tweeted.