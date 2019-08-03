Orioles fans escorted out of stadium after unveiling Trump reelection banner

everal fans at a Baltimore Orioles game were escorted out of Camden Yards during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after unveiling a large banner supporting President Trump‘s reelection.

The red, white and blue banner read “Keep America Great!” and “Trump 2020.” It was rolled out in the eighth inning and was in full view for roughly 10 minutes before security came and had the fans take it down.

A “Take it down” chant broke out at Camden Yards as this was unveiled in the eighth inning tonight. The banner has not been well-received. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/Orr7rqn8im — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 2, 2019

Fans chanted, “Take it down,” shouting at the men behind the banner, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Camden Yards has a policy on banners, according to the Orioles website. Banners may only be displayed before and after games and between innings.

“Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion,” the policy further states. – READ MORE