Oregon Senate passes bill aimed at bypassing Electoral College

The Oregon state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to join a coalition of states that are attempting to bypass the Electoral College by awarding their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The state’s Senate voted 17-12 to approve the bill, which will now move to the House, where similar bills have passed four times since 2007, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

If the legislation is approved and signed into law, Oregon would join 14 other states and the District of Columbia in the National Popular Vote interstate compact.

Under the compact, the states that have joined would award their Electoral College votes to the popular vote winner, but it will only go into effect if the states that are involved make up a total of at least 270 votes — the amount needed to win the presidency. – READ MORE