Oregon Salon Owner Defies Closure Order, Opens for Business, Threatened with $70k Fine

Lindsey and Scott Graham own four tanning shops, a hair salon, and a gym in the Salem, Oregon, area. Like most small business owners, they’ve been financially devastated by Oregon’s lockdown orders during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Having little recourse and needing to support their family, the Grahams have announced that they will open their hair salon back up in defiance of the closure order by Gov. Kate Brown. In response, the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) threatened her business with closure and a $70,000 fine.

In an interview with PJ Media, Lindsey said that she had to lay off her 25 employees, and an additional 25 stylists who lease space in her salon are also out of work. She said that the representative from OSHA stopped by her salon yesterday while it was closed. Graham was doing a deep clean of the salon to prepare to reopen today, and the doors were locked. This indicated to her that he must have been acting on a complaint filed. She says he dropped by to have a friendly discussion about operating an unsafe work environment. The first citation would carry a $1,000 fine, but if he had to cite her again, it would be for willful noncompliance, which carries a maximum penalty of $70,000. She has contacted an attorney to discuss her options.

Graham put out a Facebook video yesterday to describe the situation. She says that she spent Monday performing a deep clean on the salon she plans to open (ironically located on Liberty Street in Salem).

Note that she was told that OSHA does not enforce state stay-at-home and business closure orders. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --