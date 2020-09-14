Oregon Man Arrested For Starting 7 Fires; Police Recover Molotov Cocktail

Amid windy and worsening conditions at least 35 have died from the spate of West Coast fires which many thousands of firefighters are still busy battling. And there are still dozens of missing persons who were in the vicinity of the blazes.

Meanwhile the mainstream media is busy issuing headlines like this instead of actually trying to get to the bottom of what’s behind the seeming simultaneous explosion of fires: “Oregon Officials Warn False Antifa Rumors Waste Precious Resources For Fires,” writes NPR.

And now local Portland media is reporting that a 45-year old man has been arrested for starting at least seven brush fires near a major highway: “A man arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly starting a small brush fire along Interstate 205 was arrested again hours after he was released from jail after he allegedly started six more small fires,” according to a Portland Police statement.

So a single individual responsible for no less than seven brush fires – six of which he reportedly started after already being arrested and released… but somehow the media is demanding that the public consider it inconceivable that Antifa could be engaged in a campaign of arson in many of these fires. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --