Oregon Gun Grabbers Forced to Surrender When State’s Supreme Court Steps In

The Gun Grabbers Pushing A Ballot Initiative To Ban Commonly Owned Semiautomatic Rifles Gave Up Their Fight After The Oregon Supreme Court Indicated The Language Of Initiative Did Not Pass Muster.

On June 27, 2018, Breitbart News reported the high court ruled the language in the attempt to ban “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines was too imprecise. The Oregonian quoted Chief Justice Thomas Balmer saying, “We conclude that the (ballot title) caption could accurately state that the proposed measure would criminalize the possession and transfer of many semiautomatic weapons, as well as magazines holding over 10 rounds.”

The high court’s ruling meant the initiative’s proponents only had to re-submit language to the court for approval and pick up approximately 80,000 signatures, all by July 6.

On June 28, the day after the high court’s ruling, proponents of the gun ban initiative gave up. – READ MORE

