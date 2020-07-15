Oregon Governor Kate Brown Announces Outdoor Mask Order, Ban on Gatherings Larger Than 10 People

At a press briefing on Monday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) announced new statewide lockdown orders. These orders, which take effect Wednesday, include requiring face coverings outdoors where social distancing of at least six feet can’t be maintained, and a ban on gatherings of more than ten people.

OregonLive reported: Brown announced the new measure as Oregon’s coronavirus transmission rate has increased dramatically and threatens to spiral out of control, with cases projected to triple in the next six weeks.

Just three days ago, state officials asked people to voluntarily limit indoor get togethers to no more than 10 because a growing number of cases were tied to exercise classes, fraternities, and bachelor or bachelorette parties.

“We reported more cases in the last week than we did in the entire month of May,” Brown said on Monday. “Half of all cases are from people under the age of 40 and one-third of all cases are from people under the age of 30.”

Brown threatened further orders if Oregonians refused to comply. “I hope I don’t have to go the route of Texas or California and close bars and restaurants,” she said, “but nothing is off the table.” – READ MORE

