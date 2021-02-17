Oregon Dept. of Education: Asking Students To ‘Show Their Work’ In Math Class Is A Form Of White Supremacy

A mathematics guide sent out to Oregon schools tells educators that asking students to show their work in math class is a form of white supremacy.

In an email sent out by the Oregon Department of Education, teachers were encouraged to enroll in a course called “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction.” The course came with an 82-page instructional guide that lists the ways in which white supremacy is perpetuated in math class.

“White supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions,” the guide reads. “Coupled with the beliefs that underlie these actions, they perpetuate educational harm on Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, denying them full access to the world of mathematics.”

The guide offers a year-long framework for “deconstructing racism in mathematics.” It calls for “visibilizing the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math.”- READ MORE

