Oregon County Issues Face Mask Order That Exempts Non-White People

A county in Oregon is exempting non-white people from a new order that requires facemasks be worn in public.

The reason? To prevent racial profiling.

Lincoln County health officials announced last week that all residents must wear face coverings when in public places in which they are likely to come within six feet of another person who is not from their own household.

“But people of color do not have to follow the new rule if they have ‘heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment’ over wearing the masks, officials said,” The New York Post reported.

Those exempted from wearing face masks, Lincoln County’s June 16 directive states, are “persons with health or medical conditions that preclude or are exacerbated by wearing a face covering,” “children under the age of 12,” persons with certain disabilities that do no allow them to wear one, and “people of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.” – READ MORE

