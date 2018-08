Melania Trump called Oregon congressional candidate Mark Robert’s comments likening her to a prostitute “disturbing and despicable.”

“This is just more hypocritical intolerance from those who oppose her husband’s administration. To say such ugly words about a mother, wife and our First Lady is not just a pathetic attempt at getting himself in the news, it is disturbing and despicable.” https://t.co/eEEFU7VCru — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 1, 2018

